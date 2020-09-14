LSU has experienced a mass exodus from its football team through graduation, early entry to the NFL Draft and players opting out since winning the 2019 national championship over Clemson in January 2020. Monday, though, brought some good news to the depleted Tigers' roster at a position that is in desperate need of depth as defensive lineman Neil Farrell confirmed that he will be opting back in to the 2020 season,. Farrell originally opted out on Aug. 8 because of COVID-19 concerns, as his grandmother was hospitalized with the disease at the time.

Farrell, a 6-foot-4, 298-pound senior from Mobile, Alabama, had 46 tackles, seven tackles for loss and three sacks during LSU's magical run last season while leading the Tigers defensive linemen in all three categories.

He will likely be a key contributor up front, even if it takes some time for him to enter the starting lineup after missing more than a month of work. Fellow lineman Tyler Shelvin opted out of the season earlier this summer which left a gaping hole in the middle of the defensive line.

Defensive coordinator Bo Peilini is changing the look of LSU's defense to be more of a 4-3 front, so there will be plenty of opportunities for Farrell to build upon his success as a junior.

Farrell was a three-star prospect and ranked No. 375 overall when he signed with LSU as part of the 2017 recruiting class. That class finished ranked No. 7 overall in the 247Sports Composite rankings.