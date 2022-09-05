LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith is expected to miss the remainder of the 2022 season with a torn ACL he suffered during the Tigers' season-opening 24-23 loss to Florida State Sunday night, according to multiple reports. Smith, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound defensive lineman from Terrebonne High School in Houma, Louisiana, injured his knee while celebrating a stop during the first defensive drive of the game and did not return.

Facing a second-and-7 from the 26-yard line, LSU defensive back Major Burns made a stop on Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili. When Smith jumped to celebrate the play, his knee immediately buckled and he went down to the turf. Smith spent about five minutes in the injury tent before leaving the field under his own power. He later came out of the locker room with the rest of the team to start the third quarter wearing street clothes.

The second-year player was poised for a breakout season as one of the centerpieces of LSU's standout defensive line after posting 19 tackles and four sacks as a freshman. His presence in the middle of the line allowed its speed rushers outside, including BJ Ojulari, to do damage in the backfield. Ojulari also went out with a knee injury on the opening drive, but he remained on the sideline.

With Smith hurt, all eyes now turn to sophomore Mekhi Wingo. The Missouri transfer posted 27 tackles and two tackles for loss in his first season before transferring to LSU. Wingo played 60 snaps in relief of Smith and finished third on the team with six tackles and a fumble recovery in the loss to the Seminoles.