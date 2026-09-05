LSU did not include Dae'Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris on its roster for Saturday night's season opener against Clemson, CBS Sports' Brandon Marcello confirmed. Its decision not to roster the two former Ole Miss stars comes one day after a Louisiana judge granted a preliminary injunction, clearing the way for LSU to play them.

Despite the Thursday courtroom victory for LSU, the SEC is digging in its heels on the issue of former professional players returning to the college ranks. LSU could still add the players to the roster this season, but the Tigers appear to be taking a measured approach.

The SEC filed its own lawsuit against LSU and coach Lane Kiffin on Thursday in federal court. The league is seeking legal authority to enforce its own rules after its members voted 15-0 to ban professional players from returning to college football. The ban comes with stiff penalties for violators. Game forfeitures are among the possible punishments the SEC members have discussed for violators.

Harris spent time with the Saints after exhausting his eligibility at Ole Miss under the eligibility rules in place at the end of the 2025-26 season. Wright spent time with the Eagles and Browns after also using his final season of eligibility with the Rebels.

However, as other former four-year college players gained legal traction to play a fifth season under new NCAA eligibility rules, Kiffin sought to capitalize. His efforts to roster Wright and Harris (and others who were recently with NFL franchises) sparked widespread backlash within the SEC's footprint. Multiple attorneys general from other states within the league have chimed in.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr called on the SEC member institutions to take matters into their own hands if the Tigers allow former professional athletes to play. Carr said the conference should use "all measures available," including suspension or expulsion.

As his team prepared to face LSU with uncertainty swirling this week over who LSU might trot out onto the field for the game, Clemson coach Dabo Swinney blasted the return of NFL players to college football. He called the concept "embarrassing" on Tuesday. Ultimately, LSU's decision means Swinney won't have to worry about facing any former pros in Week 1.