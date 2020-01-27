LSU expected to hire former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini as its new defensive coordinator, per reports
Pelini was LSU's defensive coordinator from 2005-07
A former face is returning to Baton Rouge. Former Nebraska coach Bo Pelini is set to become the new defensive coordinator at LSU, according to multiple reports. The hiring fills in a huge vacancy for coach Ed Orgeron's staff after Dave Aranda left to take the head coaching job at Baylor after spending four years with the program.
Pelini has been the head coach at FCS Youngstown State since 2015. Prior to his time in Youngstown, he was the head coach at Nebraska from 2008-14 and LSU's defensive coordinator from 2005-07.
Sports Illustrated reports that Pelini will receive a multi-year deal that will pay him around $2 million per season. The school has not officially announced the hiring.
Pelini's defenses finished in the top 20 nationally in total defense in each of his three seasons with the Tigers, including in 2007 when they won the BCS National Championship over Ohio State. That successful stint in Baton Rouge earned him the head coaching gig at Nebraska where he won nine or more games in each of his seven seasons. Despite that, he was let go following the 2014 season.
He took over at Youngstown State and led the Penguins to a 12-4 record in his second season in 2016. They lost to James Madison 28-14 in the FCS National Championship Game. He has gone 33-28 in five seasons, including a 6-6 record in 2019.
