LSU fans keep stealing Ed Orgeron cutouts from Louisiana restaurant, CEO jokes about it on Twitter

LSU fans are getting ready for the College Football Playoff National Championship Game against Clemson on Monday, and are taking some more extreme measures to show their fandom. College football fans tend to get decked out in gear for games, but these fans want to go that extra mile, and are stealing life-sized cardboard cutouts of Bayou Bengals coach Ed Orgeron from a restaurant in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Raising Cane restaurants had the displays up ahead of the big game, but what started as a way to display their rooting interest backfired, as people began grabbing them and making a run for it.

The founder of the fast food restaurants, CEO Todd Graves, took to Twitter to show footage of the football-related robbery.

Graves was able to joke about it all.

Leggo my Coach O 🐯🤣 pic.twitter.com/wim4xI5wlR — Todd Graves (@ToddGraves) January 12, 2020

According to WBRZ-TV's Trey Schmaltz, the original location of the chain restaurant had five or six Coach O cutouts taken. They are not the only spot to see their LSU cutouts vanish and some other locations saw them disappear as well.

If you see a fan walking around with a cardboard Coach O by their side, you know where they likely got it.

There is some good to come out of this whole thing. Basket of Hope, a non-profit near New Orleans, decided to jump in and give anyone who makes a $300 donation their own cardboard cutout, no thievery required.