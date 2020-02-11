LSU, Florida State announce future neutral-site series to open 2022, 2023 seasons

The opening college football weekends for 2022 and 2023 just got a significant boost. Florida State and LSU announced on Tuesday that they will open those seasons during the respective Labor Day weekends in a pair of neutral-site games. The Seminoles and Tigers will meet first in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, followed by Orlando's Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023.

With both games scheduled to take place on Sundays, they will likely serve as standalone, primetime matchups.

"I'm excited about this series," first-year Florida State coach Mike Norvell said in a statement. "Florida State has a rich tradition in Louisiana, the home of many former Seminoles including Warrick Dunn and Travis Minor, and all three of our national championship teams had at least one player from Louisiana. It continues to be an important area for us now. We added two players from Louisiana in our first signing class, and it will be great for them and other future Noles to be able to play back in their home state. This series matches two of the iconic brands in college football, and I know our fans will have a great time in New Orleans and Orlando. I want to thank our administration for all their hard work on this and for continuing to pursue first-class experiences for our student-athletes."

"Our team looks forward to playing Florida State to open the 2022 and 2023 seasons," LSU head coach Ed Orgeron added. "To play a traditional power like Florida State is a challenge that excites our team. Playing in New Orleans and Orlando is a great opportunity for us to showcase to recruits the LSU program. We look forward to playing anyone, anywhere at any time."

Florida State leads the all-time series 7-2, winning the last four meetings. The last time they played, however, was 1991, resulting in a 27-16 win for the Seminoles. LSU's last win against Florida State came at home in 1982.