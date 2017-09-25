LSU football injury updates: Star RB Guice still banged up, safety out for season

Prior to the Syracuse game last week, running back Derrius Guice's status fluctuated by the day.

Troy week seems to be following the same path.

The star junior running back for the Tigers -- who had eight carries for 14 yards and one touchdown in the 35-26 win over Syracuse -- is nursing a knee injury that kept him out of the second half against the Orange.

"Derrius is out. I don't know if he's going to practice this week, and I don't know if he's going to play," coach Ed Orgeron said during Monday's press conference. "We'll see how he goes on a day-to-day basis, but he's hurt a little bit right now."

The same can't be said for senior safety Ed Paris. The veteran presence who has played a rotational role in the Tigers defensive backfield will miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury.

"Ed's going to be out for the season," Orgeron said. "Just went through an operation, and hopefully we can redshirt him and get him back for next year."

The quarterback situation remains interesting in Baton Rouge as well. Starter Danny Etling has completed 58.8 percent of his passes this year, tossed three touchdowns and hasn't thrown an interception, but will take a seat at times in favor of one of Orgeron's prized 2017 signees.

True freshman Myles Brennan completed four of his six passes against the Orange and led the Tigers on a 91-yard touchdown drive late in the third quarter to build LSU's lead to 18 points, but also threw one pick due to some communication issues with his receiver. He will continue to receive meaningful snaps, not just mop-up work in coordinator Matt Canada's offense.

"I told Myles the day we signed him, I said, 'be ready,'" Oregeron said. "'I'm going to put you in.' And I think it's unfair to him the drive and the interception. But what I didn't want to do is put the pressure on him to go win the football game. Because Danny is our starting quarterback and that's why we put him back in. I'm grateful that drive is beneficial to us, and we did the right thing there."

LSU will host Troy Saturday night before visiting Florida on Oct. 7.