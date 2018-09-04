LSU football loses top defender K'Lavon Chaisson to season-ending knee injury

As LSU moves ahead from its big win against Miami and looks to back it up with a run in SEC play, it will do so without one of its most important pieces on defense.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Tuesday that sophomore linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will miss the rest of the season due to an injury suffered in the Tigers' win on Sunday night.

BREAKING: #LSU’s standout OLB K’Lavon Chaisson is out for the season, per source. Big blow for LSU. Chaisson is one of the most talented young players in college football: https://t.co/xuy1GCqLLM — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) September 4, 2018

Ed Orgeron confirmed the news later on Tuesday in a regularly scheduled media availability.

Chaisson was a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2017 after totaling 27 tackles and a pair of sacks in 12 games. It was an instant impact for the high-profile recruit who has one of the highest ceilings of anyone on the LSU roster.

LSU plays Southeast Louisiana back in Baton Rouge this week before its SEC opener at Auburn on Sept. 15. Until then, Andre Anthony and Michael Divinity will be among the players tapped to contribute in Chaisson's absence.