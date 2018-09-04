LSU football loses top defender K'Lavon Chaisson to season-ending knee injury
The sophomore suffered a leg injury in the win against Miami
As LSU moves ahead from its big win against Miami and looks to back it up with a run in SEC play, it will do so without one of its most important pieces on defense.
Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Tuesday that sophomore linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will miss the rest of the season due to an injury suffered in the Tigers' win on Sunday night.
Ed Orgeron confirmed the news later on Tuesday in a regularly scheduled media availability.
Chaisson was a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2017 after totaling 27 tackles and a pair of sacks in 12 games. It was an instant impact for the high-profile recruit who has one of the highest ceilings of anyone on the LSU roster.
LSU plays Southeast Louisiana back in Baton Rouge this week before its SEC opener at Auburn on Sept. 15. Until then, Andre Anthony and Michael Divinity will be among the players tapped to contribute in Chaisson's absence.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Coaches Poll top 25: LSU makes a move
The Tigers impressive performance has them skyrocketing in the poll
-
Bowl projections: A big step up for WVU
There were a couple adjustments to the top of Jerry Palm's bowl projections after Week 1
-
Week 2 college football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 2 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Tomorrow's Top 25: LSU making big move
Projecting the many changes in the new AP Top 25 poll college football rankings after Week...
-
Power Rankings: Auburn, LSU both benefit
Dennis Dodd's college football rankings see a couple SEC teams get some well-deserved love
-
Notre Dame was humming vs. Michigan
The Irish impressed in their Week 1 showdown, but what lies ahead for them this season?