LSU football loses top defender K'Lavon Chaisson to season-ending knee injury

The sophomore suffered a leg injury in the win against Miami

As LSU moves ahead from its big win against Miami and looks to back it up with a run in SEC play, it will do so without one of its most important pieces on defense. 

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported Tuesday that sophomore linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson will miss the rest of the season due to an injury suffered in the Tigers' win on Sunday night. 

Ed Orgeron confirmed the news later on Tuesday in a regularly scheduled media availability. 

Chaisson was a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2017 after totaling 27 tackles and a pair of sacks in 12 games. It was an instant impact for the high-profile recruit who has one of the highest ceilings of anyone on the LSU roster. 

LSU plays Southeast Louisiana back in Baton Rouge this week before its SEC opener at Auburn on Sept. 15. Until then, Andre Anthony and Michael Divinity will be among the players tapped to contribute in Chaisson's absence.

CBS Sports Writer

Chip Patterson has spent his young career covering college sports from the Old North State. He's been writing and talking about football and basketball for CBS Sports since 2010. You may have heard him... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories