LSU football: Offense continues explosion with another record-setting effort by Joe Burrow vs. Utah State
LSU's 42-6 win over Utah State was the eighth straight 30+ point game from the Tigers
The offense of No. 5 LSU took off once again on Saturday afternoon, pouring on the points against Utah State as star quarterback Joe Burrow continued his explosive Heisman campaign. And at this early juncture in the season, the Tigers are doing things offensively they have simply not accomplished before.
Saturday's victory was the eighth straight game in which LSU has scored 30+ points. The Tigers had never accomplished that in seven straight games in the entire history of the program, per Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellinger.
Burrow, who was pulled from the game with 12:28 left in the contest after securing a 42-6 lead for LSU, finished the day with a hand in all six of the Tigers' touchdowns prior to his exit. He threw five scores for the third time this season on 27-of-38 passing with just one interception, connecting with four different receivers and rushing for a touchdown of his own early in the second quarter.
Burrow finished with 344 yards in the air in addition to his 1-yard scoring run as he became the first LSU quarterback to tally four straight 300-yard games.
Senior receiver Derrick Dillon hauled in LSU's first score of the afternoon before Burrow found the star of last week's win, Ja'Marr Chase, in the second quarter. Burrow connected with Justin Jefferson twice in the third to extend the Tigers lead, the second time of which came on a 39-yard toss.
The Heisman hopeful's explosive performance against the Aggies brought his passing touchdown count to 22 in 2019 – tied for third-most in a single-season in LSU history. He's thrown for 11 of those over just the last two games. Burrow's six-passing touchdown performance last week against Vanderbilt set a school record.
Matt Mauck and Jamarcus Russell hold the Tigers single-season passing touchdown record with 28 scores apiece through the air. Tommy Hodson holds the school's career record with 69.
Burrow had 16 passing touchdowns through 13 appearances last season. His current 38 career touchdown passes are the fourth most in LSU history.
Myles Brennan took over under center in the fourth after Burrow's exit.
