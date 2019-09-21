LSU football: QB Joe Burrow sets record for passing touchdowns, continues to impress for Tigers

The offense for No. 4 LSU is scoring touchdowns at a ridiculous pace. Chalk some of that up to a mostly manageable early schedule, but the Tigers played lights out in their Week 2 win at Texas. A big reason why is the development of quarterback Joe Burrow. The addition of passing game coordinator Joe Brady in the offseason has done wonders for Burrow's numbers as well as wide receiver development.

Those improvements came to a peak in Saturday's 66-38 win at Vanderbilt when Burrow broke a school record for the most passing touchdowns in a single game with six. Burrow was on-point all game, completing 25-of-34 passes for 398 yards, an average of 11.7 yards per attempt. Ja'Marr Chase, arguably the best player on the field in the win over Texas, caught 10 passes for 229 yards and four of Burrow's scores. For reference, Chase had three touchdown grabs all of last year.

In the same vein, Burrow has been a completely different, and far more productive, player in 2019. The big game against the Commodores gives Burrow 17 passing touchdowns through four games. For reference, Burrow had 16 passing scores through all of last season. He's also already hit 1,500 yards passing when he had 2,894 in 2017.

We tend to throw around the "X-player for Heisman" campaign a little too loosely sometimes, but Burrow should be in the Heisman conversation based on what he's done. What LSU does when it gets into the meat of its SEC schedule will be fascinating.