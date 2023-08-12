While Brian Kelly and LSU continue to put in the work filling out a top-10 recruiting class for the 2024 cycle, the Tigers picked up a big recruiting win for 2025 with the commitment of five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore.

Texas' top recruit grades out well nationally, too; Moore is the No. 5 overall prospect and No. 2 wide receiver in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He's teammates at Texas 6A powerhouse Duncanville with recent LSU commit running back Caden Durham and Texas commit edge rusher Colin Simmons, who chose the Longhorns over the Tigers. According to 247Sports, Moore joined Durham and Simmons for a trip to Baton Rouge last month, and the staff made such a strong impression the rising junior decided to commit to the Tigers.

But that does not mean this is the end of Moore's recruiting journey.

"Of course, I'm still going to be open because I've got two years left in my recruitment," Moore said, via 247Sports. "Anything can happen, but right now I'm locked in on 'The Boot.'"

As one of the highest-ranked players in the 2025 cycle, Moore has offers from all of the top teams on the trail. Now the challenge for Kelly, wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton and the rest of that LSU staff is to keep Moore committed to the class by tapping into his pledge as a recruiting tool for his peers. While losing Colin Simmons to Texas was a disappointment, getting another win Duncanville, Texas, that kick-starts the 2025 cycle is not a bad consolation.