LSU landed a commitment Wednesday from Pensacola (Fla.) Catholic five-star Trenton Henderson, the top uncommitted edge rusher in the 2026 class. He gives coach Brian Kelly and the Tigers a major boost in the cycle and a key SEC recruiting win over Florida and Texas.

The 6-foot-4, 225-pound prospect ranks as the No. 4 edge rusher and No. 28 overall prospect in the 2026 class according to 247Sports. He is LSU's second Top247 five-star commitment in the 2026 class, joining Hattiesburg (Miss.) wide receiver Tristen Keys, who remains on flip watch as other programs continue to push for a late swing.

Henderson is the 12th overall commitment in the 2026 class for the Tigers, but just the third since the beginning of May. LSU moves up to No. 12 nationally in the team recruiting rankings with Henderson now on board.

Should Henderson ultimately sign with LSU, it would be the second consecutive cycle the Tigers added a five-star prospect from the Sunshine State. Last year, Zephyrhills (Florida) five-star cornerback DJ Pickett was the highest-rated recruit in LSU's 2025 class.

Henderson narrowed his offer list to Florida, LSU and Texas in June. According to 247Sports' Tom Loy, he was once expected to commit to USC this summer, but distance ultimately became a factor. Now, Henderson is set to stay closer to home, with Baton Rouge about a four-hour drive from Pensacola -- roughly an hour closer than Gainesville, despite being in a different state.

As a junior, Henderson posted an impressive stat line with 50 total tackles, including 18 for loss with 10 sacks, 20 quarterback hurries, six pass breakups, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in 10 games, helping lead Pensacola Catholic to the Florida 2A playoffs. He followed up a strong sophomore campaign in 2023, when he totaled 39 tackles, four sacks and two forced fumbles.

Henderson gives LSU a much-needed win -- on the recruiting trail and in optics -- as pressure builds on Kelly heading into a pivotal 2025 season. LSU hasn't made a College Football Playoff appearance since its 2019 national championship run, and each of the three head coaches before Kelly won a title during their time in Baton Rouge.

The scrutiny hit a high point last November when LSU lost No. 1 overall recruit Bryce Underwood to Michigan just weeks before the early signing period. While landing Henderson helps steady momentum, a similar outcome with Keys would deliver another significant blow to the Tigers' efforts to hold on to elite talent.

The Tigers remain a major player in the NIL space -- with Kelly even pledging to personally match up to $1 million in donations to LSU's fund -- but fending off other major programs remains critical if LSU hopes to reestablish itself as a national title contender.