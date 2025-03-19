LSU added a major commitment to their 2026 class as No. 1 wide receiver Tristen Keys pledged to the program on Wednesday. Keys held offers from nearly every major program in the country but opted to join the wide receiver pipeline in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The senior out of Hattiesburg, Mississippi, ranks as one of the truly elite players in the recruiting class. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 4 overall player and No. 1 wide receiver in his cycle. He is the highest-rated wide receiver recruit at LSU since Early Doucet in 2004, and the ninth-best prospect the team has landed in the modern recruiting era.

"It was the best place for me to get to the next level in life and football," Keys told 247Sports' Tom Loy. "Even if football doesn't work out, I'll be successful in life just by going to LSU. You see Angel Reese, you see Malik Nabors, you see Jetta, you see Shaq, all of them. They are known for going to LSU. They develop you in every way possible.

With his addition, LSU has a top-five recruiting class in the Class of 2026. Keys is the third wide receiver in the class, joining Top247 receiver Kenny Darby and three-star Jakai Anderson. Listed at 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, Keys has the versatility to develop into a serious difference maker at both the college and NFL levels.

"A potential game-wrecker on the outside that can attack all three levels and constantly challenge defenses," 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins wrote. "Pairs elite ball skills together with dynamic route running, superior athleticism and a long-levered frame."

Keys' addition is a positive sign for Brian Kelly's staff as the Tigers try to build towards a national championship. The Tigers enter the 2025 seasons as one of the prohibitive favorites in the SEC.