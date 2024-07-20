LSU made a big splash on the recruiting trail over the weekend, landing the commitment of five-star wide receiver Derek Meadows, who checks in as the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 32 overall prospect in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.

Coming out of high school powerhouse Bishop Gorman in Nevada, Meadows was courted by all the big players in college football. Georgia, Michigan, Alabama, Notre Dame and LSU all got Meadows on campus in the last two months, but it was Brian Kelly and the Tigers who had the pitch that ultimately secured his commitment. With a 6-foot-5, 200-pound frame and athleticism that includes a track and field background, Meadows is projected as a matchup nightmare for opposing defenses because of his ability to make catches over defensive backs and beat linebackers with his speed and agility.

Landing Meadows is a huge boost for LSU, which entered the day in the top 10 of the 247Sports recruiting rankings for the 2025 cycle. And in committing to LSU he's linking up with five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood, who is currently ranked as the No. 1 overall prospect in the class.

"Meadows is a jumbo receiver and one of the more intriguing players in the 2025 class," 247Sports recruiting analyst Greg Biggins noted in his official scouting report. "He has a rare combination of size, athleticism and body control and is only scratching the surface of how good we think he can be.

"He has a big frame and it wouldn't shock us if he eventually grows into a pass-catching tight end who would be lethal working against linebackers and safeties down the middle of the field. Saying that, he has a receiver skill set and we've seen him dominate on the 7v7 circuit with his length, jump ball skills and ability to catch the ball through contact. His upside is extremely high and with continued development, there's no question he has the potential to play on Sundays for a very long time."

Adding Meadows caps a good week for Brian Kelly and the LSU staff, which secured the commitment of five-star safety DJ Pickett earlier in the week. The Tigers also locked down four-star edge rusher Damien Shanklin earlier in the month, and now have closed the gap between their spot at No. 4 and the top three of Ohio State (No. 1), Alabama (No. 2) and Georgia (No. 3) in the national rankings for the 2025 cycle.