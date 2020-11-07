It's been a rough year on the field for LSU after the program's historic 15-0 run to the national title last season, but the Tigers just won their bye week. Derrick Davis Jr., the No. 2 safety in the 2021 recruiting class, announced his commitment to LSU on Saturday afternoon, picking the Tigers over Ohio State and Penn State.

"I just feel like that is the perfect place for me," Davis told 247Sports of his commitment. "It reminded me of home. The staff really showed a lot of love toward me and my family. They see me doing a lot of big things for their team, for their program."

LSU's 2021 recruiting class was ranked No. 4 nationally entering the day, according to 247Sports, and Davis' commitment should only bolster its standing. The 6-foot-1, 194 pound prospect from the Pittsburgh suburb of Monroeville, Pennsylvania, is considered the No. 53 overall prospect in the 2021 class by the 247Sports Composite.

Davis' commitment gives LSU the top two safeties in the recruiting class as Davis joins No. 1 safety prospect Sage Ryan as part of LSU's 2021 haul. Davis is considered a potential future second or third round NFL Draft pick, according to 247Sports national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn.

"Safety build with body type to carry 210 pounds," Dohn wrote. "Physical, tough and plays nasty. Has man-cover ability. Mentality to play in box and runs well enough to play free safety. Nickel ability. Capable blitzer. Instinctual player who tracks ball well. Good change of direction. Strong on jams and re-routes well. Shows good acceleration and closing speed. Strong tackler. Must continue to add upper body strength. Refining back pedal and adding hip flexibility important. Ability to play for elite program as true freshman. Second day NFL draft pick potential."