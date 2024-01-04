LSU secured a commitment from four-star running back Harlem Berry Wednesday. Berry is the No. 2 prospect at his position and No. 56 overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports. He is the seventh player from the 2025 cycle to commit to Brian Kelly and the Tigers. His pledge moves LSU into the top five in the 247Sports class rankings.

"They love the speed, the vision, the shiftiness," Berry told 247Sports after his visit at the school. "Haven't really had conversations about how they'd use me other than I know it's based off personnel and how I play so that's good to me. LSU has a great program, always has been, always high and a lot of NFL draft picks that came out of there. I just feel they produce a lot and of course they're gonna catch my eye and then it's the home state school."

Berry is the No. 1 player in the state of Louisiana. He committed to the Tigers over Florida and Texas. He joins five-star wide receiver Dakorien Moore, four-star linebacker Keylan Moses, three-star tight end John David LaFleur, three-star offensive tackle Brett Bordelon, three-star cornerback Jaylen Bell and three-star wide receiver TaRon Francis as the other commits in his class.

The Tigers only trail Notre Dame, Alabama, Auburn and Oklahoma in the 2025 recruiting cycle and could move up if they land the No. 1 overall player in the class — Bryce Underwood. The top-ranked quarterback is set to commit later this weekend and holds a crystal ball from 247Sports to LSU.