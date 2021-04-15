Another member of the Johnson family is headed to Baton Rouge.

Jake Johnson, a four-star prospect and the top-ranked tight end in the Class of 2022, announced on Twitter on Thursday that he will play for coach Ed Orgeron and the LSU Tigers. Johnson's brother Max is a sophomore quarterback for the Tigers and his father, Brad, played 17 years in the NFL and won Super Bowl XXXVII with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"I am really pumped about it and I know LSU is the right spot for me," Johnson told 247Sports. "I believe the offense really fits me the best, and I think I can have great success for LSU. Playing with my brother will be a fun experience, but I really think it's going to benefit me in that offense. I would be prioritized as a tight end."

Johnson is a 6-foot-5, 210-pounder from Oconee High School in Bogart, Georgia. He chose the Tigers over multiple offers, including Georgia, Alabama, Florida State and others. He is the No. 78 overall prospect and the seventh-ranked player in the state of Georgia during this recruiting cycle.

He caught 97 passes for 1,632 yards and 24 touchdowns over the last two high school seasons. He helped lead Oconee County to a 12-1 record and the state finals last fall. Johnson credits his brother and father playing quarterback as a big part of his development.

"I think it's a really big advantage having them as quarterbacks, and not just throwing the ball to me all the time, but understanding football and running routes and teaching me where I need to be at certain times and in different situations," he said. "I've grown a lot because of that."

Johnson is the 12th player to commit to Orgeron's Tigers during the current recruiting cycle. That class currently ranks third-nationally behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State.