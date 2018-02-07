LSU football recruiting: Four-star wideout Jamarr Chase makes call for the Tigers

LSU and Ed Orgeron got a big win by securing the No. 4 ranked recruit in Louisiana in four-star wideout Jamarr Chase. Chase, ranked 84th overall, was tied to Pep Hamilton and Michigan during the season, but Orgeron and new offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger got him to stay home.

Winning the home recruiting game is especially big for LSU right now as the program is in a state of flux. With star defensive backs Mario Goodrich and Patrick Surtain Jr. choosing Clemson and Alabama, respectively, Orgeron and Ensminger may find it best to focus on the blue-chip talent in Louisiana before expanding.

Chase, who is 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds, is expected to contribute early in an LSU offense that is losing No. 1 receiver D.J. Chark.

Chase was previously committed to Florida. He was also considering Auburn and TCU before ultimately landing on LSU. He visited Auburn last weekend, and although there was a spike in interest, his interest in LSU seemed fairly steadfast.

