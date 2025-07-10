LSU and Brian Kelly are heading toward an elite signing class for the 2026 recruiting cycle following Thursday's commitment from five-star defensive lineman Lamar Brown -- a hometown product out of Baton Rouge and the top-ranked player nationally at his position.

The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Brown announced his decision live on ESPN and is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 5 overall prospect, No. 1 defensive lineman and No. 1 player in Louisiana in the 2026 class. He was the top uncommitted player in next year's cycle and chose the Tigers over finalists Texas A&M, Miami and Texas.

"There's no place like home, and playing in Death Valley, especially being a kid from here. I'll give it all I've got for the people to bring back national championships," Brown told 247Sports of his decision.

According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks' advanced scouting report on Brown, he could be an immediate impact player for Kelly and the Tigers given his abilities at the line of scrimmage:

Legitimate high-level two-way prospect as an interior O-lineman or potentially role-versatile front-line defender. Projected for many months to IOL as a physical, athletic difference maker who could potentially provide across-the-front O-line versatility in college. However, indicates desire to play defense, which obviously must be considered in evaluation. Stout, athletic build that fosters sudden athleticism and explosive movements. Enforcer on tape. Flashes close-quarters power and impressive short-area agility. Shows a sense or urgency and searches for extra work. Turbo-charged as a puller and climber. Sinks hips and complements punch power with significant lower-half juice. Encouraging pass-pro reps on an outside island. Initial suddenness and heavy-handedness translate to defense, where he's experienced inside and on the edge.

LSU is recruiting at an impressive pace under Kelly, who now has a top 10-rated class with the addition of Brown. During the 2025 cycle, the Tigers signed the nation's No. 1 transfer portal haul and landed one five-star freshman — defensive back DJ Pickett.

Brown becomes LSU's second highest-ranked 2026 commit, just behind fellow five-star Tristen Keys. Keys is ranked as the fourth-best player nationally and No. 1 wide receiver.