LSU football recruiting: Tigers land four-star wide receiver JoJo Earle in Class of 2021
Earle should add some explosiveness to the potent Tigers offense
LSU opened up its offense last year with Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow breaking seemingly every record in the book. He had plenty of help in the receiving corps, and some of that talent will return to Baton Rouge for the upcoming season. But the Tigers are reloading even more in the upcoming recruiting class.
JoJo Earle, a four-star prospect and the No. 72 overall player in the Class of 2021, announced on Twitter that he will join Orgeron's crew in Baton Rouge. He picked the Tigers over several high-profile programs including Texas, Texas A&M, Florida, Florida State and more.
Earle is 5-foot-9, 170-pound speedster from Aledo (Texas) High School. He had 149 catches for 2,691 yards and 31 touchdown catches over the last two high school seasons, and added 695 rushing yards and 14 scores. He has drawn a comparison to New York Jets star Jamison Crowder by 247Sports midlands region recruiting analyst Gabe Brooks, who filed a scouting report on the newest Tiger commitment.
"Flashes dynamic playmaking ability," he wrote. "Quick-footed, nimble, and sudden on the field. Functionally sudden athlete on the gridiron with virtually limitless route-running ceiling thanks to agility and burst. Runs to open space. Encouraging feel for leveraging DB's. Gets on top of corners in a hurry and flashes very good top-end play speed. Does not need to gear down much to change direction. Stellar production as a sophomore for the Texas 5A D-II state champion led to spectacular numbers as a junior for repeat title team. Shows encouraging hands-catching acumen. Doesn't allow ball into his body and will go get it in contested situations. Adjusts well to the ball in flight and tracks deep balls naturally. Capable of lining up in in the slot, out wide, and in multiple backfield roles depending on personnel. Return game option. Two-sport athlete who runs track. Lack of ideal size limits physical ceiling and shrinks catch radius. Slight build could affect long-term durability. Plenty fast but can still get faster in long speed. Could become a multi-year impact Power Five starter with potential to reach the top half of the NFL Draft."
He is the sixth commitment in the Tigers upcoming signing class and the third player with four or more stars. They're ranked No. 20 nationally and fourth in the SEC in the updated 247Sports composite team recruiting rankings.
