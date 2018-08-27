LSU football tabs former Ohio State QB Joe Burrow its starter for the 2018 season

Joe Burrow didn't come to LSU as a graduate transfer from Ohio State to sit on the bench, and he won't be riding the pine on Sunday night when the Tigers play Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Burrow, a 6-foot-4, 216-pound junior from The Plains, Ohio, will be the starter under center on Sunday, according to the depth chart LSU released on Monday. Burrow beat out true sophomore Myles Brennan for the starting gig.

Burrow completed 7-of-11 passes for 61 yards last year, serving primarily as the third-string quarterback at Ohio State. He was slated to be the primary backup for the Buckeyes heading into last season, but an injury allowed Dwayne Haskins to take over behind J.T. Barrett. Haskins beat out Burrow this spring in Columbus, which resulted in Burrow's transfer to LSU after he graduated in May.

As a freshman in 2016 behind Barrett, Burrow went 22-of-28 with 226 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Brennan is expected to serve as the primary backup, but could redshirt if he plays in only four games thanks to the NCAA's new redshirt rule.

The Tigers and Hurricanes kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.