LSU football tabs former Ohio State QB Joe Burrow its starter for the 2018 season
Burrow beat out sophomore Myles Brennan for the gig
Joe Burrow didn't come to LSU as a graduate transfer from Ohio State to sit on the bench, and he won't be riding the pine on Sunday night when the Tigers play Miami at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Burrow, a 6-foot-4, 216-pound junior from The Plains, Ohio, will be the starter under center on Sunday, according to the depth chart LSU released on Monday. Burrow beat out true sophomore Myles Brennan for the starting gig.
Burrow completed 7-of-11 passes for 61 yards last year, serving primarily as the third-string quarterback at Ohio State. He was slated to be the primary backup for the Buckeyes heading into last season, but an injury allowed Dwayne Haskins to take over behind J.T. Barrett. Haskins beat out Burrow this spring in Columbus, which resulted in Burrow's transfer to LSU after he graduated in May.
As a freshman in 2016 behind Barrett, Burrow went 22-of-28 with 226 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.
Brennan is expected to serve as the primary backup, but could redshirt if he plays in only four games thanks to the NCAA's new redshirt rule.
The Tigers and Hurricanes kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mississippi State suspends Fitzgerald
The Bulldogs will be without their starter against Stephen F. Austin in Week 1
-
Alabama names Tua, Hurts co-starters
Alabama's first depth chart had both Hurts and Tagovailoa listed as first-string QB
-
Week 1 College Football odds, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 1 game 10,000 times with surprising...
-
Florida names Franks starting QB
Franks started eight games for the Gators last year
-
Michigan starting WR out with injury
Black missed 10 games in the 2017 season with a foot injury as well
-
Week 1 college football odds, lines
Check out all the of the college football lines and odds for top 25 teams playing in Week...