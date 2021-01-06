LSU announced on Wednesday that it is hiring Jake Peetz as its new offensive coordinator and DJ Mangas as passing game coordinator. Both served as Carolina Panthers assistants this past season under former LSU passing game coordinator Joe Brady, who left LSU to become the Carolina offensive coordinator after helping the Tigers to the 2019 national title.

Besides their obvious connection to Brady, who is highly regarded by LSU coach Ed Orgeron, both Peetz and Mangas have a mix of college and NFL experience, including time spent in the SEC West. Peetz was an analyst for Alabama in 2018, while Mangas was an analyst under Brady at LSU in 2019.

"Both Jake and DJ come highly recommended from one of the premier and innovative offensive coaches in the game in Joe Brady," Orgeron said. "Jake brings 10 years of NFL experience with him to our staff. He spent a season coaching alongside and learning from Joe (Brady) so we couldn't be more excited about Jake joining our staff. His knowledge of football combined with the players we have on our roster, will make for a dynamic offense for LSU in 2021."

The hiring of both Peetz and Mangas comes as LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger steps back from an on-field coaching role with the Tigers. LSU's offense struggled for much of this season as the Tigers finished 5-5 while replacing nearly every key contributor from the 2019 national title team. But LSU did close the season with wins over Florida and Ole Miss, scoring a combined 90 points in those games with freshman Max Johnson playing quarterback and offering a potential glimpse of the future.

Peetz was Carolina's quarterbacks coach this season, while Mangas was a coaching assistant. The Panthers finished with a 5-11 record in Matt Rhule's first season as coach. Peetz played college football at Nebraska, while Mangas played at William & Mary.