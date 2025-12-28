The 2025 Texas Bowl on Saturday features an SEC vs. Big 12 battle as the LSU Tigers take on the No. 21 Houston Cougars. LSU (7-5) enters in off a 17-13 loss to Oklahoma and will be coached by interim, Frank Wilson, after hiring Lane Kiffin last month. Houston (9-3) is coming off a 31-24 victory over Baylor, and the 2025 Texas Bowl will take place 10 miles from its campus. The Tigers just defeated Baylor in last year's Texas Bowl, while this is the Cougars' first bowl of any kind since 2022. LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier, who missed time late in the season with an abdominal injury, is among the LSU players who have opted out.

Kickoff is at 9:15 p.m. ET from NRG Stadium in Houston. The Tigers lead the all-time series, 2-1. The Cougars are 1.5-point favorites in the latest Houston vs. LSU odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points is 41.5.

The model simulates every FBS game 10,000 times, and it is 31-19 on its top-rated college football money-line picks since the beginning of the 2024 season.

Houston vs. LSU spread Houston -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Houston vs. LSU over/under 41.5 points Houston vs. LSU money line Houston -122, LSU +103

After simulating Houston vs. LSU 10,000 times, SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (41.5 points). The Tigers never hesitate to unleash their playbook in bowl games, as the Over has hit in an astounding seven straight bowls for LSU. It has played in the Texas Bowl three times previously, and all three have seen at least 62 combined points. The three have averaged 73.3 total points, and the 2024 Texas Bowl between LSU and Baylor saw 75 points on the scoreboard.

As for the Cougars, they've eclipsed low totals like this one all year long. When the over/under is below 50 for the Cougars, the Over is 7-1. Additionally, UH has seen the Over hit in five of six games when favored this season. With the two quarterbacks forecasted to combine for over 500 total yards and nearly four total touchdowns, the Over is the better value.

