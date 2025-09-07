Third-ranked LSU's 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech in Week 2 did not come without important personnel losses to starting center Braelin Moore and tight end Trey'Dez Green, who both left the game with injuries and did not return.

Moore, a transfer from Virginia Tech, was the SEC's offensive lineman of the week after his dominant performance during LSU's win over Clemson. He went on the first snap against Louisiana Tech after getting rolled up at the line of scrimmage.

Green, a talented sophomore who scored the go-ahead touchdown in the opener, bent back awkwardly in the fourth quarter when a Louisiana Tech defensive lineman fell into his right knee.

Green was seen with a knee brace and on crutches heading toward the locker room following the win. At 6-7, 240 pounds, Green is a vital weapon in LSU's passing game and losing him for an extended period of time would be detrimental to the Tigers' offensive weaponry.

"We'll get MRI's for both of those guys tomorrow and we'll know a little bit more," Kelly said after the game.

Garrett Nussmeier only targeted Green once over the first three quarters of Saturday's game. Green, however, was an active pass blocker.

"What I love is his willingness to stick his nose in there and get dirty in the run game," Kelly said. "And he did a really good job there. The second thing is he's still working on his technique, so his technical ability is not just going to be run down the field and jump up and get the ball. That's not Trey'Dez Green's final piece of what he looks like.

"There are many more intricacies in running option routes and comebacks and things of that nature that we are excited to continue to work with him and grow, so we're just scratching the surface, and that's a great thing."

LSU is already down wide receiver Destyn Hill, who underwent surgery Monday to repair a fractured left hand after playing only two snaps in the opener. Hill spent the last two seasons at Florida State. Hill did not play against Louisiana Tech, but could be back for next week's showdown against Florida.

LSU jumped six spots to No. 3 in the Week 2 AP Top 25 after its victory at Clemson, the program's first season-opening win since the 2019 campaign.