LSU investigating whether Odell Beckham Jr. gave real cash to players after national championship victory

When LSU associate athletic director Robert Munson was asked on Tuesday about former Tiger Odell Beckham Jr. handing out bills to players after the national championship he said, "It was a joke. The bills were fake bills." But according to a new report, Beckham's actions might not actually be a laughing matter.

A report from USA Today reveals that the LSU athletic department is investigating a situation surrounding a video posted online of the Browns wideout counting up bills and handing them to receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin -- Jefferson's brothers, Jordan and Rickey, were Beckham's teammates in college.

Odell Beckham Jr. handing out cash like a bank teller after LSU's national championship victory.



Julio Jones might back a Brinks truck on the field the next time Alabama wins. pic.twitter.com/TXUCsbzLHm — Touchdown Alabama (@TDAlabamaMag) January 14, 2020

Jefferson and Kirklin weren't the only players to receive cash from OBJ on Monday. TMZ reported that quarterback Joe Burrow also got some cash from the NFL star. But the difference between the two scenarios is that Burrow is out of eligibility after with the season over, and the two receivers have not indicated any plans to go pro. In other words, under NCAA regulations, what Beckham gave to Burrow was just a gift; what he gave to Jefferson and Kirklin might count as impermissible benefits.

Munson did later tell reporters on Tuesday that the program planned on interviewing the two players to check whether the bills were actually fake, though this development may have already provided the answer.

Prior to Monday's game, Beckham gave every LSU player a pair of Beats headphones as a congratulations for making it to the national championship. The headphones, valued at $350, were allowed as NCAA regulations permit bowl gifts up to $550 in value "from the management of the event or from the participating member institution."