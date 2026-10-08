Lane Kiffin knows the next few weeks against potentially overlooked competition are must-wins for LSU if his No. 7 Tigers intend on getting to the College Football Playoff this season.

That mission continues with Saturday's trip to Kentucky as a 10.5-point favorite to battle a Wildcats squad already with four wins under first-year coach Will Stein. LSU's last two trips to Lexington (2021, 2007) both ended in losses, and now, the Wildcats have renewed optimism under their new regime.

Ranked at No. 24 last week, the Wildcats became the first AP Top 25 team to win on the road and be left out of the ensuing AP poll since 2012 after erasing a 17-point deficit at South Carolina to prevail in overtime -- the largest road comeback in program history.

Kentucky has taken on the mentality of Stein, who rolled the dice in the extra session with a successful two-point conversion after Kenny Minchey found Willie Rodriguez in the back of the end zone.

Kentucky's 2-8 over its last 10 games at home against ranked opponents, including a 0-3 mark against top-10 teams.

LSU vs. Kentucky: Need to know

Tigers are flexing defensively: Georgia and LSU rank Nos. 1 and 2 nationally in yards per play allowed this season at 3.89 and 3.90, respectively. This defense tackles well and takes proper angles under Blake Baker's tutelage, and the offseason infusion of talent from the front four to the back seven is noticeable. Former Ole Miss edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen leads the SEC with eight sacks, while freshman defensive tackle Deuce Geralds is fourth with five.

Red zone watch: Kentucky has made 21 trips inside the 20 this season and has produced 16 touchdowns and three field goals, which ranks in the top tier of the SEC. Much of that has to do with Minchey's total command under quarterback coach and play-caller Joe Sloan near the goal line, and the production from dual ball carriers CJ Baxter and Jason Patterson.

College Football Playoff stakes: Entering Week 6, it's never too early to continue CFP at-large discussions and where the winner of this one stacks up in the SEC Championship picture. Both teams already have a ranked loss in conference play, and another setback makes the margin for error zero the rest of the season.

Where to watch LSU vs. Kentucky live

Date: Saturday, October 10 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Kroger Field -- Lexington, Kentucky

TV: ESPN | Live stream: Fubo (try free)

LSU vs. Kentucky prediction, picks

This one's dangerous for the visiting Tigers, especially if Kentucky's able to hold its own at the line of scrimmage and get the running game going early to keep LSU's explosive offense off the field. The Tigers have been virtually flawless on both sides of the football since the loss at Ole Miss in Week 3, downing Texas A&M by 29 points before last week's 63-point baptism of McNeese. Much like its 45-17 loss to Alabama last month, Kentucky must avoid giveaways and extra possessions for LSU to keep this one within the number. Pick: LSU -10.5



Tom Fornelli Chip Patterson Brandon Marcello John Talty Richard Johnson Shehan Jeyarajah David Cobb Brad Crawford Chris Hummer LSU -10 LSU Kentucky LSU Kentucky LSU LSU Kentucky LSU LSU SU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU LSU

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