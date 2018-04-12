LSU lands ex-Stanford defensive back Terrence Alexander as a graduate transfer

With Kevin Toliver and Donte Jackson leaving early for the NFL, and the status of defensive back Kristian Fulton in flux as he sits in the middle of a two-year suspension, LSU was in desperate need of help in the secondary.

It got just that on Thursday.

The school announced Thursday that Stanford graduate transfer Terrence Alexander will join the program and use his final year of eligibility with the Tigers.

A native of John Curtis Christian School School just outside New Orleans, Alexander played in 41 games for the Cardinal, notching 57 tackles and one interception in four seasons with the program. He also added four kick returns for 41 yards in 2016. Alexander recorded two tackles and broke up a pass in the season-opener in 2017 against Rice in a game played in Sydney, Australia, but he suffered a season-ending injury in the process. He then received a medical hardship and was granted an extra year of eligibility as a result.

The decision by the 5-foot-10, 182-pounder comes at a critical time for LSU. Early entrants to the NFL draft, Fulton's uncertain situation and Patrick Surtain Jr.'s decision to spurn the Tigers for Alabama on National Signing Day in February has depleted the secondary for "DBU." As long as Alexander is healthy, he should be in the mix for a starting spot.