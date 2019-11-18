LSU LB Michael Divinity returns to team after brief absence from the program for personal reasons

LSU linebacker Michael Divinity has returned to the team and practiced on Monday, according to a report from 247Sports. The senior left the team for personal reasons the week of the Tigers' 46-41 win over Alabama on Nov. 9. Divinity announced his departure from the program in an Instagram post on Nov. 4, and this is the latest twist in a month-long defensive saga for the Tigers.

"I am taking some time off to focus on a personal matter and just wanted to say thank you to my coaches, teammates, and the entire LSU community for your continued help and support," the statement read. "I am sorry I can't be on the field for you guys. My goal is to get myself back to 100% in time to graduate in December and be back on the field fighting with my brothers soon. This is an incredibly difficult time for me, and it means so much to me that so many people have reached out--knowing you all have my back will make the next short while a lot easier. Thank you all."

Divinity made it sound like his career was over ... but that changed quickly.

"We're not gonna close the door on that, but we'll see," Coach Ed Orgeron said later that day during a press conference.

Divinity apparently walked back through that door and will re-join a program that can definitely use a defensive boost. The Tigers just gave up 614 yards and 8.65 yards per play in a win over Ole Miss on Saturday. Rebels quarterback John Rhys Plumlee rushed for 212 yards and four touchdowns, and took advantage of poor run fits by the Tigers defense all night.

Divinity's versatility will help fix a problem that has become a trend for the top-ranked Tigers. The 6-foot-2, 241-pounder was a starter at the outside linebacker spot last year in place of the injured K'Lavon Chaisson, and moved back inside this prior to this season. He missed three games earlier this year, and was bounced back outside when he returned. It's unlikely that he will have a starting spot now that he's back with the team, but the depth and versatility that he can provide is big for a defense that needs a boost.

LSU will host Arkansas on Saturday at 7 p.m. at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.