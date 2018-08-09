LSU LB suspended indefinitely after arrest in connection to pawn shop burglary
Tyler Taylor allegedly drove the getaway car during a robbery in January 2018
LSU has suspended linebacker Tyler Taylor indefinitely Wednesday after learning of his arrest in May. Taylor allegedly served as the getaway driver in the burglary of a pawn shop in Georgia.
According to an incident report from the Cumming Police Department, three men and a juvenile broke into a pawn shop on the morning of Jan. 8 and stole several firearms from the store before leaving the premises in a car driven by Taylor. The same report states that a Cumming police officer obtained arrest warrants for Taylor on May 27 for conspiracy to commit a crime, party to a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
Taylor was booked into a local jail on May 31 and released on bond five hours later.
All three crimes listed on Taylor's arrest warrants are considered felonies. Taylor has not yet been charged for the crimes, and no court date has been set.
Taylor had been practicing with LSU this summer before the school learned of his arrest. He played in 13 games last season, finishing the year with 32 tackles and 1.5 sacks.
