LSU linebacker Whit Weeks suffered a fracture in his left leg and will be out indefinitely, sources told CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz. While the injury is considered serious, he is expected back at some point during the season. Zenitz reports there are hopes he could return in 4-6 weeks, though the team expects more clarity after he undergoes surgery on Monday.

Weeks was seen leaving the Tigers' 35-6 win over Texas A&M on crutches and was later evaluated. There is no firm timetable available for his return.

The fourth-year senior is a team captain and centerpiece of the nationally ranked defense, serving as the "green dot" defender who relays plays from the coaches via headset. Weeks has 229 tackles and 19 tackles for loss in his career, but has only played 12 games over the past two seasons because of injury. Weeks previously suffered a broken fibula in the 2024 Texas Bowl and had to undergo surgery.

When Weeks went down, Dahvon Keys primarily stepped in at the second linebacker spot. Keys posted six tackles in the win and started four games last season after filling in for an injured Weeks. Even while primarily playing behind Weeks, Keys led LSU with 92 tackles.

Wave of injuries

Weeks' injury is just the latest in a series to major contributors for the Tigers. Defensive back Dashawn Spears suffered a knee injury against Ole Miss that will keep him out for the rest of the season. Tight end Trey'Dez Green also suffered a lower-body injury against the Rebels, though he's expected back at some point this season.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt also struggled through a hamstring issue during the win over Texas A&M, though LSU coach Lane Kiffin said his status has not changed. Defensive back Tamarcus Cooley also appeared on the injury report early in the week, though he ultimately played.

"I've not been around this many significant injuries early in the year like this. It's really unfortunate," Kiffin said. "The good thing was guys stepped up and played in place of really significant players, with Spears and Trey'Dez being out, and now with Whit."

The Tigers boast perhaps the most expensive roster in college football after signing 42 transfers under the first-year coach Kiffin.