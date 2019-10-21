LSU likely to get even more powerful on offense for key showdown vs. Auburn

No. 2 LSU's high-flying offense could soar even higher this week against No. 9 Auburn with the return of one of its star receivers. Terrace Marshall Jr., the 6-foot-4, 200-pound sophomore from Bossier City, Louisiana, is expected to return this week after missing the previous three games with a fractured foot.

"We will see how much he can do," coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday. "[Trainer] Jack Marucci and [passing game coordinator] Joe Brady have an excellent plan. We talked about it today. He's going to want to do everything, be ready to go. But we feel that by game time he should be ready to play."

Marshall was one of the stars of the Tigers' stellar wide receiving corps before suffering the injury during their win over Vanderbilt on Sept. 21. He caught 20 passes for 304 yards and six touchdowns during the first three-plus games of the season. His best game came during the Week 2 win at Texas when he hauled in six passes for 123 yards and one score in the 45-38 triumph.

He'll re-join a unit that is the best in the conference and perhaps the country. Fellow Tigers Justin Jefferson and Ja'Marr Chase are the only two wide receivers in the SEC who average more than 100 yards per game. Jefferson averages 108.4 yards per game, while Chase chimes in at 104.3 YPG. LSU's receivers have become a force this year thanks to Brady and senior quarterback Joe Burrow -- the top passer in the SEC (354.9 YPG).

Marshall is a former five-star prospect in the Class of 2018. He was the No. 18 overall player in the country and top-ranked player in Louisiana according to the 247Sports composite.

LSU and Auburn will tee it up on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge.