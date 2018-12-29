LSU linebacker Devin White rips UCF's national title claim as 'embarrassing' and a 'media stunt'

UCF is playing for more than just a bowl win when the team faces LSU in the Fiesta Bowl on New Year's Day. The Knights' players and staff are playing for another undefeated season and, potentially, a chance to call themselves national champions again.

On Saturday, LSU's top linebacker, Devin White, was asked about the idea that UCF was playing for another national championship. White didn't care for the notion.

"That's one of the most embarrassing things I've ever seen," White said per The Advocate. "It's great media coverage for them. That's all I know they're looking at it is, as a media stunt."

UCF has fought tooth and nail to be recognized as a potential playoff team, and they enter the Fiesta Bowl ranked eighth against No. 11 LSU. UCF is on a 25-game winning streak, the longest in the country, and while White is impressed he doesn't think they're at the level they think.

"They've done a great job," he said. "I don't take anything away from their team, going two years undefeated. Most teams couldn't do it. They're doing it right now. I applaud them. They've got to play the LSU Tigers on Jan. 1. I think things could shake up a little bit."

White finished with 115 tackles on the year and was recognized with the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in the country.

UCF beat a three-loss Auburn team in last season's Peach Bowl, and will try to do the same against the three-loss Tigers. It's a tall order, but UCF has stood up to the challenge in the past. We'll see what they call themselves if they make it 26 in a row.