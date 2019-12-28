LSU offensive coordinator to coach Peach Bowl semifinal after daughter-in-law killed in plane crash
Steve Ensminger will coach in the College Football Playoff despite his family receiving tragic news Saturday
The daughter-in-law of LSU offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger was one of five people killed in a plane crash in Lafayette, Louisiana, on Saturday. Carley McCord, a sports reporter in Louisiana, was one of the passengers in a plane on the way to LSU's College Football Playoff semifinal against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.
McCord's husband, Steven Ensminger Jr., confirmed to the Associated Press that McCord is one of the deceased. The plane crashed Saturday morning in Lafayette near an intersection. Only one of the six passengers on the plane survived the crash. Others on the ground were injured as well. Three people were transported to a local hospital to deal with injuries. The Lafayette General Medical Center confirmed that one bystander in a nearby parking lot had been received at the trauma center and was in critical condition.
Details of how the accident happened have not yet been confirmed, but according to witnesses, the plane hit a power line while trying to make an emergency landing. The aircraft flew one mile west following takeoff before the crash.
LSU coach Ed Orgeron issued a statement following the crash, sending his condolences to the Ensminger family and ensuring that one of his key assistants will be on the field Saturday evening.
"Our thoughts and prayers out to him. Steve and his wife, his family are so distraught. Steve is a man. He knows how to handle things," Orgeron said.
