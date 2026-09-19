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LSU vs. Ole Miss live updates: No. 7 Tigers clash with No. 8 Rebels as Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford

Live updates, highlights and analysis as LSU battles Ole Miss in a marquee SEC showdown headlined by Kiffin's return to Oxford

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OXFORD, Miss. -- The Return is finally upon us.

In the most anticipated game of the regular season, Lane Kiffin is back in Oxford for the first time since leaving his College Football Playoff-bound Ole Miss program in favor of taking over LSU. All week long in Oxford, the anticipation and buzz has steadily risen in the small college town as fans can't wait to let Lane know what they think about him now. 

Kiffin's departure last November was ugly, full of hurt feelings, accusations of sabotage and waves of middle fingers aimed at the outgoing coach as he left for Baton Rouge. Tensions escalated from there as Ole Miss officials believed Lane was actively trying to sway stars Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy to join him at LSU. Chambliss and Lacy both stayed at Ole Miss and are key components for the Rebels' high-powered offense. 

Kiffin and the No. 7 LSU Tigers arrive in Oxford as three-point favorites over Pete Golding's No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers dominated Clemson in Week 1, 51-10, and overcame three Sam Leavitt first-half interceptions to beat Louisiana Tech 45-14 last week. Speaking of Leavitt, he is expected to be a full go Saturday night against the Rebels after surprisingly popping up with a doubtful designation on Wednesday's injury report. He was upgraded to questionable on Thursday and off the injury report altogether on Friday.

Ole Miss got a top-25 win over Louisville in Week 1, but all the offseason hype has been building toward this game. Can Ole Miss get revenge on its former coach who left in dramatic fashion last season? Or will Lane walk into a raucous, tense environment and leave with a win just like he did with his first return to Tennessee?

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as LSU battles Ole Miss on Saturday night.

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Oxford is rocking

From its famous Grove tailgating scene to the iconic Square, Oxford is rocking today for Lane Kiffin's return. I arrived in Oxford on Wednesday and you could already sense the energy felt a bit different. It wasn't your typical Wednesday, that's for sure. Every day since, the city has gotten more crowded and more alive as fans flocked in from all around the state for the game. By Friday afternoon, you couldn't find parking anywhere on the Square, bars and restaurants had lines out the door and businesses were booming. 

It's a hot one in Oxford today with temperatures climbing to 95 degrees but it hasn't turned away the crowds. Expect an all-time home crowd inside Vaught-Hemingway tonight. 

John Talty
September 19, 2026, 8:30 PM
Sep. 19, 2026, 4:30 pm EDT
 
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Lane Being Lane

Need to kill some time ahead of tonight's game? Perhaps I can interest you in a new biography on Lane Kiffin written by yours truly. The book is "Lane Being Lane: The Story of Lane Kiffin College Football's Agent of Chaos" and details the fascinating life Lane has lived, full of highs and lows, to get him to his current position at LSU. It was published this Tuesday, adding another layer to what was already an interesting week for Kiffin. 

If you're even remotely intrigued in learning more about who Lane Kiffin is, you'll love it. But if nothing else, the chapters on his time at Ole Miss alone would be helpful in understanding why both Kiffin and Ole Miss have unresolved feelings toward each other that are powering the emotional return on Saturday night. 

John Talty
September 19, 2026, 8:00 PM
Sep. 19, 2026, 4:00 pm EDT
 
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How Lane Kiffin left Oxford

If you need a refresher course on what is driving a lot of the interest and angst in Oxford this weekend, you should start with my story from last year on the behind-the-scenes action that led led to Lane Kiffin's decision to pick LSU over staying at Ole Miss or leaving for Florida. 

A key part of his decision-making analysis: He didn't want to turn out like former Kentucky coach Mark Stoops. Lane worried that all it would take was a bad season or two and the fans that proclaimed to love him then would turn on him. "If he stayed and passed up the LSU job now, he said he'd risk becoming Mark Stoops and missing his chance at a big job."

Read much more about all that went into Lane's decision to leave here

John Talty
September 19, 2026, 7:30 PM
Sep. 19, 2026, 3:30 pm EDT
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