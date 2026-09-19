LSU vs. Ole Miss live updates: No. 7 Tigers clash with No. 8 Rebels as Lane Kiffin returns to Oxford

OXFORD, Miss. -- The Return is finally upon us.

In the most anticipated game of the regular season, Lane Kiffin is back in Oxford for the first time since leaving his College Football Playoff-bound Ole Miss program in favor of taking over LSU. All week long in Oxford, the anticipation and buzz has steadily risen in the small college town as fans can't wait to let Lane know what they think about him now.

Kiffin's departure last November was ugly, full of hurt feelings, accusations of sabotage and waves of middle fingers aimed at the outgoing coach as he left for Baton Rouge. Tensions escalated from there as Ole Miss officials believed Lane was actively trying to sway stars Trinidad Chambliss and Kewan Lacy to join him at LSU. Chambliss and Lacy both stayed at Ole Miss and are key components for the Rebels' high-powered offense.

Kiffin and the No. 7 LSU Tigers arrive in Oxford as three-point favorites over Pete Golding's No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers dominated Clemson in Week 1, 51-10, and overcame three Sam Leavitt first-half interceptions to beat Louisiana Tech 45-14 last week. Speaking of Leavitt, he is expected to be a full go Saturday night against the Rebels after surprisingly popping up with a doubtful designation on Wednesday's injury report. He was upgraded to questionable on Thursday and off the injury report altogether on Friday.

Ole Miss got a top-25 win over Louisville in Week 1, but all the offseason hype has been building toward this game. Can Ole Miss get revenge on its former coach who left in dramatic fashion last season? Or will Lane walk into a raucous, tense environment and leave with a win just like he did with his first return to Tennessee?

Keep it locked here as CBS Sports provides you with live updates, highlights and analysis as LSU battles Ole Miss on Saturday night.