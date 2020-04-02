LSU picks up graduate transfer in former North Dakota State star LB Jabril Cox
Cox will be eligible to play for the Tigers in 2020 after earning All-American honors at the FCS level
LSU has a wide open competition for time at linebacker in 2020, and Ed Orgeron has added an intriguing name to that battle with the commitment of former North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox.
Cox told 247Sports that he is committed to LSU even though he has not been able to take a visit to Baton Rouge during the recently extended recruiting dead period. The 6-foot-3, 233-pound linebacker was considered "easily among the most talented players on the transfer market this offseason," according to 247Sports' Charles Power, and he brings a championship pedigree to the reigning FBS champions after winning three FCS National Championships at North Dakota State.
A three-time All-American at the FCS level, Cox totaled 92 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss on the way to being named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2019.
"What's better than to come from North Dakota State to LSU," Cox told 247Sports. "Just a program that will help me succeed as an athlete and to better myself as a player as I try to make it to the next level. They are telling me how I can be an impact player coming in."
Cox also told 247Sports that "coming out party" with the Bison was against Youngstown State, then coached by Bo Pelini, now the defensive coordinator for the Tigers. Pelini was brought back to Baton Rouge after Dave Aranda's departure to take the head coaching position at Baylor, and Cox brings a ton of experience and talent to a position group that lost Jacob Phillips, Patrick Queen and K'Lavon Chaisson from the title-winning squad of a season ago.
CBS Sports HQ Newsletter
We bring sports news that matters to your inbox, to help you stay informed and get a winning edge.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Leach apologizes for offensive tweet
Mississippi State players were among those responding to Leach's Tweet
-
Best season ever for each Big 12 team
It's time to go back through history and find the standout season for each of the Big 12 teams
-
Bleak financial future ahead post-COVID
Athletic directors are pessimistic that college sports can continue operating as normal after...
-
Iowa State announces pay cuts to coaches
The cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and an uncertain college football future forced the...
-
NCAA extends recruiting dead period
The NCAA had originally set the dead period through April 15
-
Report: BC QB to transfer to Oregon
Brown was a three-year starter for the Eagles and could fill a void for the Ducks
-
2020 National Signing Day breakdown
CBS Sports was with you all day covering National Signing Day as the Class of 2020 wrapped...
-
LSU unseats Clemson as national champions
Complete analysis, highlights and coverage of the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship
-
Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Miami (OH) vs. Louisiana football game