LSU picks up graduate transfer in former North Dakota State star LB Jabril Cox

LSU has a wide open competition for time at linebacker in 2020, and Ed Orgeron has added an intriguing name to that battle with the commitment of former North Dakota State linebacker Jabril Cox.

Cox told 247Sports that he is committed to LSU even though he has not been able to take a visit to Baton Rouge during the recently extended recruiting dead period. The 6-foot-3, 233-pound linebacker was considered "easily among the most talented players on the transfer market this offseason," according to 247Sports' Charles Power, and he brings a championship pedigree to the reigning FBS champions after winning three FCS National Championships at North Dakota State.

A three-time All-American at the FCS level, Cox totaled 92 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss on the way to being named Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year in 2019.

"What's better than to come from North Dakota State to LSU," Cox told 247Sports. "Just a program that will help me succeed as an athlete and to better myself as a player as I try to make it to the next level. They are telling me how I can be an impact player coming in."

Cox also told 247Sports that "coming out party" with the Bison was against Youngstown State, then coached by Bo Pelini, now the defensive coordinator for the Tigers. Pelini was brought back to Baton Rouge after Dave Aranda's departure to take the head coaching position at Baylor, and Cox brings a ton of experience and talent to a position group that lost Jacob Phillips, Patrick Queen and K'Lavon Chaisson from the title-winning squad of a season ago.