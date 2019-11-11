LSU players had a message for Alabama's recruiting section after big win

LSU was flying high on Saturday after defeating Alabama, 46-41, in Tuscaloosa. Multiple Tigers player were feeling so confident that they decided to make their way over to the Crimson Tide recruitment section following the game.

While it's hard to hear exactly what was being said, Grant Delpit, Thaddeus Moss and Marcel Brooks were clearly pointing to themselves to show how successful LSU has been this season. According to a person in the stand who tweeted the video, the LSU players were telling the Crimson Tide recruits that they might want to reconsider their options:

This development isn't all that surprising, considering what LSU has accomplished so far this season. Coach Ed Orgeron has led the Tigers to wins over Auburn, Florida, Texas and now Alabama, all teams that ranked in the top 10 at the time of their matchup.

LSU's star quarterback Joe Burrow continued his terrific season with 393 passing yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's victory. It also didn't hurt that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire chipped in four touchdowns of his own with three coming on the ground.

The Tigers were rated as the No. 2 team in last week's College Football Playoff rankings prior to their contest against Alabama. However, with a convincing victory of this magnitude, it's quite possible that the Tigers could leapfrog Ohio State for the top spot in this week's rankings, which will come out on Tuesday night.

While it's certainly bold for the LSU players to approach recruits that Alabama was hosting, perhaps the grass actually is greener in Baton Rouge with the way the Tigers have been playing this year.