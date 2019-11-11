LSU players had a message for Alabama's recruiting section after big win
LSU may have a leg up on Alabama after Saturday's 46-41 win
LSU was flying high on Saturday after defeating Alabama, 46-41, in Tuscaloosa. Multiple Tigers player were feeling so confident that they decided to make their way over to the Crimson Tide recruitment section following the game.
While it's hard to hear exactly what was being said, Grant Delpit, Thaddeus Moss and Marcel Brooks were clearly pointing to themselves to show how successful LSU has been this season. According to a person in the stand who tweeted the video, the LSU players were telling the Crimson Tide recruits that they might want to reconsider their options:
This development isn't all that surprising, considering what LSU has accomplished so far this season. Coach Ed Orgeron has led the Tigers to wins over Auburn, Florida, Texas and now Alabama, all teams that ranked in the top 10 at the time of their matchup.
LSU's star quarterback Joe Burrow continued his terrific season with 393 passing yards and three touchdowns in Saturday's victory. It also didn't hurt that running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire chipped in four touchdowns of his own with three coming on the ground.
The Tigers were rated as the No. 2 team in last week's College Football Playoff rankings prior to their contest against Alabama. However, with a convincing victory of this magnitude, it's quite possible that the Tigers could leapfrog Ohio State for the top spot in this week's rankings, which will come out on Tuesday night.
While it's certainly bold for the LSU players to approach recruits that Alabama was hosting, perhaps the grass actually is greener in Baton Rouge with the way the Tigers have been playing this year.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Pick'em Challenge and compete for $1,000 each week.
-
CFB Week 12: Odds, bets, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every Week 12 college football game 10,000 times
-
Ohio State to seek Young reinstatement
Young is not likely to be cleared by the Rutgers game, and his status remains in limbo
-
Texas Tech QB Bowman to redshirt
Bowman started at quarterback for the first three games of the season for the Red Raiders
-
Georgia-A&M picked for SEC on CBS
The Bulldogs look to remain in the College Football Playoff race with a tough test against...
-
The Monday After: Does Clemson exist?
That and a look at the rest of the week that was in college football Does Clemson still exist?
-
OU gives game ball to Rayden Overbay
There has been an outpouring of support for Overbay since a video of him being bullied went...
-
Week 11 scores: Oklahoma survives scare
NCAA football scores for the nation's top 25 teams plus highlights from the Week 11 action
-
Memphis ends SMU's unbeaten start to 2019
Memphis takes control of the AAC West and sets the stage for another conference title game...
-
Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan live updates
Live scores, highlights and updates from the Illinois vs. Eastern Michigan football game