LSU defensive end Princewill Umanmielen was served with papers on Tuesday in an ongoing Ole Miss lawsuit against the Tigers' star defender, ESPN reported. The development comes just days before the No. 8 Rebels host the No. 7 Tigers in coach Lane Kiffin's return to Ole Miss.

At issue is an assertion from Ole Miss that Umanmielen and LSU offensive lineman Devin Harper violated revenue-sharing contracts with Ole Miss when they followed Kiffin to LSU after the 2025 season.

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Umanmielen starred for the Rebels in 2025, earning third-team all-SEC honors while amassing nine sacks and 13 tackles for loss. Ole Miss claims Umanmielen re-signed with the Rebels on Jan. 3 only to later sign with LSU. The school is seeking $550,000 from Umanmielen for breach of contract.

The civil suit and the timing of Umanmielen being served only adds to the intrigue of this weekend's highly anticipated SEC showdown between Kiffin and his former employer. The Oxford Police Department is bringing in reinforcements to handle what's expected to be a raucous scene as Kiffin makes his return less than a year after leaving Ole Miss for a conference rival.

Other key players such as linebacker TJ Dottery and receiver Winston Watkins also followed Kiffin from Ole Miss to LSU. The difference with Umanmielen and Harper is that Ole Miss asserts they had signed revenue-sharing contracts to play for the Rebels in 2026 before changing course.

Harper is accused by Ole Miss of a similar contract breach as Umanmielen. The Louisiana native transferred to LSU after appearing in six games during his true freshman season at Ole Miss.