LSU QB battle winding down as one candidate leaves, while another reportedly mulls departure

The LSU quarterback room isn't as crowded as it used to be.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Lowell Narcisse announced after missing practice on Tuesday that he will leave the Tigers football program. Narcisse was in a four-man battle with junior Justin McMillan, sophomore Myles Brennan and Ohio State transfer Joe Burrow for the top spot on the depth chart.

Narcisse -- a 6-foot-2, 240-pound native of St. James, Louisiana -- intends to head to junior college and return to a four-year school at the conclusion of his junior college career, according to 247Sports. He was a four-star prospect in the class of 2017, and signed in the same class as Brennan. He was the No. 9 dual threat.

But he isn't the only LSU signal caller whose future is in question.

The Advocate reported Tuesday that McMillan was absent from practice as well, and is also considering moving on from the program. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound native of Cedar Hill, Texas, can transfer to an FBS school and play immediately. He completed the only pass of his career in 2016. Despite his inexperience, McMillan was one of the veteran leaders of the Tigers.

McMillan went 14-of-29 for 216 yards and one touchdown in the 2018 spring game. Narcisse went 6-of-13 for 205 yards and one touchdown. LSU opens the 2018 season in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 2 against Miami.