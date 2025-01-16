LSU quarterback Colin Hurley was found injured but unresponsive after an on-campus car crash at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to police. Hurley had a large cut on his face, according to WBRZ, and impairment was not suspected.

The crash occurred near South Quad Drive and Highland Road in Baton Rouge, near the gates of LSU's campus. Hurley was removed from his Dodge Charger and taken to a hospital.

"Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion," the Hurley family wrote in a statement released to ESPN. "Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident."

Hurley reclassified into the Class of 2024 and started taking classes at LSU at just 16 years old. The freshman from Jacksonville, Florida, was rated the No. 22 quarterback and a four-star recruit in the 247Sports rankings. He redshirted during the 2024 season behind starting quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and is slated to serve as the third-string quarterback behind Nussmeier and Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren.