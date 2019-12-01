LSU QB Joe Burrow breaks SEC single-season passing record in finale vs. Texas A&M
The record was previously held by Kentucky quarterback Tim Couch
It's official. No quarterback in the SEC has thrown for more yards in a season than LSU's Joe Burrow. The senior broke the conference's single-season passing record on Saturday night against Texas A&M. Burrow, who entered the night with 4,014 yards through the air, eclipsed 4,275 passing yards on an 11-yard toss to running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. That record was previously held by Kentucky's Tim Couch during the 1998 season.
Burrow has been a record-setting quarterback for LSU this entire season. He broke the school's single-season passing record back in October against Mississippi State. He's also considered the consensus frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy next month as LSU has enjoyed an offensive revolution under Burrow, who, along with a string of talented wideouts and new passing game coordinator Joe Brady, has finally brought the Tigers into the modern era of football.
For both his individual accomplishments and what he's meant to the program, Burrow's senior night introduction against the Aggies was particularly special. It was also captured by LSU's social team.
Nothing but chills in this video. LSU jumped out to a 31-7 halftime lead over A&M and never looked back.
