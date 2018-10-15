LSU QB Joe Burrow named hardest-working SEC player after Week 7 victory over Georgia

LSU only spent a week out of the top five in the AP Top 25 poll, with the Tigers picking up a statement win over Georgia just one week after being dealt their first loss of the season against Florida. LSU looked utterly dominant against the Bulldogs, picking up a 36-16 win in what could likely end up being one of its biggest games of the season.

No one encapsulated that LSU grit quite like quarterback Joe Burrow, who is the SEC's hardest working player of the week. However, it's not Burrow's arm that earned him this honor. He was 15-of-30 passing for 200 yards and no touchdowns or picks, which is an incredibly on-brand passing stat-line for him. Burrow actually rushed for a pair of touchdowns on 13 carries, picking up 66 yards along the way. Burrow settled down after throwing his first two interceptions of the season in desperation time against Florida a week prior, and he came back in a big way in leading his team to victory over the then-No. 2 Bulldogs.

LSU is now 6-1 overall and 3-1 in SEC play. Although the Tigers are still chasing Alabama and the Crimson Tide look downright unbeatable at the moment, the Nov. 3 matchup in Death Valley now is looking a whole lot more interesting -- and the Tigers will go as Burrow goes.