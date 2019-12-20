LSU QB Joe Burrow to have hometown high school football stadium renamed in his honor

It's safe to say that it has been a dream season for LSU senior quarterback Joe Burrow. The 6-foot-4, 216-pounder has led the Tigers offense out of the stone age and transformed it into one of best offenses in college football history. In the process, he won the Heisman Trophy in one of the biggest landslides in the history of the coveted award and his Tigers are ranked No. 1 heading into the College Football Playoff.

Well, the hits just keep on coming ... even from his past

The Athens City School District revealed Thursday that it's begun the process of renaming Burrow's high school football stadium at Athens (Ohio) High School in his honor on the heels of the dream season, with the venue set to be named, "Joe Burrow Stadium."

Burrow threw for 11,416 yards, tossed 157 touchdown passes, rushed for 2,067 yards and scored 27 times on the ground during his high school career in Athens. He led his team to the state title game and was named Mr. Football in the State of Ohio following his senior season in 2014.

The LSU QB currently leads the nation in completion percentage (77.9 percent), passing touchdowns (48) and passing plays of 20 or more yards (68). The combination of Burrow's raw skills and a new scheme installed by passing game coordinator Joe Brady has transformed LSU's offense from the punchline of a bad joke into a college football power.

Burrow will lead his Tigers into the Peach Bowl national semifinal against No. 4 Oklahoma on Saturday, Dec. 28 in Atlanta. It will be LSU's first visit to the College Football Playoff since its inception following the 2014 season, and first trip to the meaningful postseason since it lost to Alabama in the BCS Championship Game after the 2011 season.