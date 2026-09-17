LSU listed quarterback Sam Leavitt as doubtful on its first injury report ahead of this weekend's game at Ole Miss.

Leavitt is dealing with an upper body injury and he did not throw in Wednesday's practice, CBS Sports' Matt Zenitz reports.

Leavitt did not appear to be injured in last week's win over Louisiana Tech, where he rebounded from a three-interception first half with 366 total yards and four total touchdowns. LSU only led Louisiana Tech by a single possession last weekend at halftime, a result of turnover-filled first two quarters inside Tiger Stadium.

"Sam's gotta do a better job taking care of the ball," Kiffin said in the aftermath. "We made a lot of yards, and we were smooth through that at times, but obviously, the red zone is where you gotta finish drives. So maybe it was perfect for us that we needed something like that, 'cause it's a game we play good on offense in games."

Lane Kiffin made no mention of an injury to his most important player during this week's media availability ahead of Saturday night's league opener. Leavitt has thrown for 574 yards, two touchdowns and four interceptions over LSU's first two games this season, along with 135 yards rushing and five scores.

LSU's backup quarterback appears to be Landen Clark, a transfer from Elon who was the 2025 CAA Co-Offensive Rookie of the Year. Clark has played in both games this season and is coming off a year where he threw 18 passing touchdowns and rushed for 11 more. Also on the roster is Husan Longstreet, a USC transfer who completed 13 of 15 passes for 103 yards and a touchdown with the Trojans a year ago as a freshman. He was a five-star prospect coming out of high school, ranked the No. 32 overall player and No. 4 quarterback in the 2025 class, according to 247Sports.

Other players listed on the availability report for LSU include wideout Phillip Wright III (Out), linebacker Jaiden Bracker (Out), running back Raycine Guillory Jr. (Out), linebacker TJ Dottery (Questionable), linebacker Tylen Singleton (Questionable), and four players under the probable designation, including Whit Weeks and Trey'Dez Green.

The SEC's availability reports are now in their third season. Schools must adhere to guidelines for three days leading up to kickoff in league contests with updates nightly, beginning on Wednesdays of game week.

Final reports are due 90 minutes before kickoff, and schools are fined for non-compliance, inaccurate or late reporting, ranging from $25,000 to $100,000.

Coaches must release their initial availability report by 8 p.m. on Wednesday of each week and must update it daily with a final report coming 90 minutes prior to kickoff. Player status designations include "available," "probable," "questionable," "doubtful," or "out" before game day. On game days, they're to be marked as "available," "game time decision," or "out."

There are consequences for non-compliance, which includes both inaccurate and late reporting, with fines to the school ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 for football.

SEC availability designations

Available: The player is fully available for the game.

Probable: Likely to play, barring any setbacks — 75% chance to play

Questionable: Uncertain to play due to injury or condition — 50% chance to play

Doubtful: Unlikely to play due to significant concerns — 25% chance to play

Out: Player will not participate in the upcoming game — 0% chance to play

Game-time decision: Final decision will be made near kickoff.

LSU's next injury report is due Thursday night at 8:10 p.m. ET.