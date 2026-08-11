Healthy again, LSU QB Sam Leavitt embraces Louisiana life as he prepares for 2026 opener

After questions about his health persisted for much of the offseason, it appears Sam Leavitt's right foot is no longer a concern heading into his first season at LSU. The former Arizona State quarterback said Monday that he is fully recovered from the Lisfranc injury that ended his 2025 campaign and limited him during the spring.

Leavitt underwent surgery after suffering the injury late last season and later had a follow-up procedure in April to remove pins from his foot.

"I'm 100% right now, and I've been 100% for the past few months," Leavitt said.

Leavitt spent the better part of the offseason learning how to be patient. He missed spring practice while rehabbing, but returned in time for summer workouts and has been fully practicing during LSU's preseason preparations.

The foot still requires some maintenance before practice, but Leavitt said he doesn't think about the injury once he's on the field.

"Just have to, honestly, warm it up a little bit before practice," Leavitt said. "But keeping my routine and everything at night, it's really zero thought process for me."

Lane Kiffin unplugged: How leaving Ole Miss and social media changed the polarizing LSU coach's perspective Brandon Marcello

New LSU coach Lane Kiffin, who pulled out all the stops to get Leavitt to Baton Rouge, has been encouraged by what he has seen from his quarterback since he returned to full health. Kiffin said Leavitt has been accurate, on time with his throws and effective at protecting the football during preseason work.

"I'm extremely pleased with his week and how he looks," Kiffin said. "We have high standards of how we want things and what we want them to look like, and it was probably unrealistic what I was expecting him to look like when he can't move and he was throwing without having his weight to be able to push into. Now that he's healthy, he's had a great week and we're really excited about him."

For Leavitt, getting healthy is only the first hurdle. His first season at LSU comes with significant expectations, and the schedule won't give him much time to ease into his new surroundings.

Leavitt's winding path to Baton Rouge

Leavitt's transfer process was one of the more notable quarterback recruitments of the offseason.

After entering the portal following his injury-shortened 2025 season, Leavitt visited LSU in early January before traveling to Tennessee. He also had a visit to Miami scheduled, but Kiffin and members of the LSU staff traveled to Knoxville to meet with him before that trip.

Leavitt ultimately committed to LSU on Jan. 12.

He declined to provide many details about the recruitment but acknowledged Kiffin's efforts played a role in his decision.

"He definitely did some great tactics from his side," Leavitt said.

Leavitt said the LSU visit ultimately convinced him that Baton Rouge was the right fit. The program's history, the players on the roster and Kiffin's offensive system all factored into the decision.

LSU also gave Leavitt a chance to compete in the SEC after he spent the previous two seasons at Arizona State. He had already established himself as one of the better quarterbacks in the country during the Sun Devils' 2024 run to the Big 12 Championship and College Football Playoff.

Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with six interceptions that season while adding five rushing touchdowns. He was less productive in 2025 before the foot injury ended his season, finishing with 1,628 passing yards, 10 touchdowns and three interceptions while rushing for 306 yards and five scores.

Leavitt also has spent the past several months adjusting to life (and the humidity) in Louisiana.

"I'm from Oregon. So, Louisiana kind of felt almost fake to me in a way. I didn't think it was a real place," Leavitt said with a smile. "But after being out here, I just love the trees, and I've always wanted to be in the South. The humidity obviously was something I had to get used to, but I love it now. I love the way it makes my skin feel, everything like that. So, it's been amazing."

Leavitt said he was drawn to the way people in Baton Rouge embrace LSU and the state. He had never spent much time in Louisiana before his recruitment and said the experience changed his perception of the area.

How Sam Leavitt became the No. 1 transfer portal QB -- and why his recruitment got complicated Chris Hummer

"I just fell in love with the place, fell in love with the vision," Leavitt said.

Now comes the part Leavitt has been waiting for: playing again.

After missing the final month of his final season at Arizona State and sitting out spring practice at LSU, Leavitt is healthy again and preparing for his first season as the Tigers' quarterback. However, he won't have much time to settle in before facing several demanding early-season tests.

LSU opens its schedule against Clemson before traveling to Ole Miss two weeks later for Kiffin's return to Oxford. The Tigers then host Texas A&M the following Saturday, giving Leavitt three significant tests before October.

For a quarterback coming off a major foot injury and entering a new offense, there won't be much runway. Leavitt spent the offseason getting healthy. Now he'll have to show he's ready for the SEC.