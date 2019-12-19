LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire injured in practice, status unknown for Peach Bowl vs. Oklahoma
Edwards-Helaire did not practice with the Tigers on Wednesday
LSU coach Ed Orgeron met with the media on Wednesday, initially to discuss the Tigers' 2020 signing class after the first day of the Early Signing Period. It was supposed to be a celebratory event of sorts, considering LSU has one of the top five classes in the country. But amidst the discussion of the program's future was a very significant development regarding LSU's present as it pertains to the status of running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire for the College Football Playoff semifinal matchup against Oklahoma in the Peach Bowl.
Initial reporting from Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger indicated that Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice on Tuesday. During Wednesday's signing day press conference, Orgeron confirmed the injury but did not know the extent of the injury or what it means for his status in the Peach Bowl.
At the moment, all we know officially is that Orgeron said the injury was "unusual" and non-contact, that Edwards-Helaire has undergone testing and that he was not able to practice with the team on Wednesday.
"I don't know the extent of his injury," Orgeron said. "He went to get some tests today. We will know more toward the end of the week."
Dellenger followed up his initial reporting with more context on the injury, noting that many around the program do not expect Edwards-Helaire to play against Oklahoma, hoping to avoid further injury with the chance to get healthy for a possible matchup in the national championship game against Ohio State or Clemson.
Edwards-Helaire has more than 1,200 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on the season as the primary back in LSU's elite offensive attack. If Edwards-Helaire cannot go in the Peach Bowl, those carries and catches out of the backfield will go to freshmen Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery.
-
