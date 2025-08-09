LSU freshman running back JT Lindsey surrendered to campus police Friday afternoon after a warrant was issued for his arrest on two felony counts of accessory after the fact to second-degree murder, his attorney told WAFB-TV. Lindsey is accused of allowing two teenagers wanted on murder charges -- 17-year-old Shemell Jacobs and 18-year-old Keldrick Jordan -- to stay in his LSU dorm earlier this year.

Jacobs and Jordan were arrested Monday inside the Nicholson Gateway dorms by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The two suspects allegedly stayed in Lindsey's on-campus apartment for nearly two weeks. Marshals said they found multiple firearms in the unit, including two AR-15 rifles, a Draco and a Glock. Jacobs and Jordan are wanted in connection with a fatal shooting of 17-year-old Corey Brooks in Alexandria, Louisiana, in May. Lindsey and the two suspects are from Alexandria.

Lindsey's attorney, Kris Perret, told WAFB that Lindsey was unaware Jacobs and Jordan were wanted by police when he allowed them to stay at his dorm and denied any involvement in the crime. However, an arrest warrant alleges Lindsey knew the suspects were wanted, citing an interview with one of Lindsey's associates.

An LSU spokesman told WAFB the team is aware of the situation but declined further comment out of respect for the legal process. Lindsey has been suspended from football activities pending the resolution of the charges, according to Perret.

Lindsey rated as a four-star recruit coming out of Alexandria (Louisiana) in the 2025 class. He ranked as the No. 149 overall prospect and No. 7 running back nationally by 247Sports.