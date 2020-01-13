LSU releases hype video narrated by The Rock ahead of 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game

On Monday night, the Clemson Tigers and LSU Tigers face off in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship game, but the LSU video team had already won the social media game with their hype videos leading into the matchup. The school has been posting incredible videos that has fans ready to run through a brick wall, and they did it again the morning of their biggest game of the year.

The two minute video is narrated by Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and begins with him saying, "The closer I get to the top, the more I think about rock bottom."

I Remember Rock Bottom



That’s Why I Know Where I’m Going… So Let’s GEAUX pic.twitter.com/qkBpXpp15q — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 13, 2020

It goes on with The Rock saying, "The closer I get to the finish line, the more I think about where I started. I remember the past, and it anchors me to the present. I remember dark days and hungry nights. I remember being told I wasn't good enough, and wondering if it was true. I remember having nothing, giving everything, and yet still falling short."

The mood changes as the narration goes from what happened in the past, to how that past allowed them to have the success they have now.

With camera quality reminiscent of a video game and editing techniques that will get any fan excited, we see fan interactions, celebrations, introduction shots and clips from highlight reels as keywords like "Believe, failure and succeed" flash on the screen.

To conclude, Johnson says:

"Rock bottom transformed me, fortified me, it made me who I am. It made me promise myself to never go back and to never forget. I remember every doubt, that's why I believe. I remember every failure, that's why I succeed. I remember every defeat, that's why I win. I remember rock bottom, that's why I know where I'm going. So let's ... go."

The Rock has a close connection to LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, who was his position coach during Johnson's time as a defensive lineman at the University of Miami. The narrator tweeted out the video and complimented his former coach saying, "He taught me a lot - lessons that I'd finally understand years later as a man." He of course ended the tweet with "#LetsGeaux."

This is not the first exceptional hype video LSU has produced for the big game. Last week they released a hype video narrated by Anthony Mackie that had the same impact on fans as this latest one did.

If the team can perform at the same level as their production squad, it will be LSU holding up the trophy at the end of the night.