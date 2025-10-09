The NCAA is considering allowing commercial logos, or advertisements, to be placed on college football uniforms in the form of jersey patches. As it turns out, there's at least one school that anticipates the Division I Administrative Committee will approve this proposal.

According to Front Office Sports, LSU has already signed a jersey patch sponsor in a deal worth millions of dollars -- even though the university cannot move forward with the pact just yet.

"We have signed an agreement," LSU deputy AD and chief revenue officer Clay Harris told Front Office Sports. "We've mapped it out -- it'll be on all of our uniforms, every sport."

College football odds, picks, predictions for Week 7, 2025: Proven model backing Oregon and LSU in best bets Ross Kelly

The proposal is expected to be voted on in January. If approved, we could see jersey patches in August 2026. Harris is clearly "very confident" the proposal will be agreed to, and LSU has already been selling patches on practice jerseys.

"We went through a very extensive process on the valuation piece, because we wanted to make sure we got that right," Harris said. "We did some internal studies -- we started with pro sports and had a pretty good idea of what pro sports patches were going for. And so we based it off of that."

Harris did not reveal who the company is or how much they will pay, but LSU has apparently been working on the implementation of jersey patches for the past 12 months.