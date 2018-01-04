LSU retains defensive coordinator Dave Aranda with record $10 million contract

LSU has signed defensive coordinator Dave Aranda to a new $10 million contract that will keep him in Baton Rouge for the next four seasons, according to the Associated Press. Coach Ed Orgeron confirmed the news in a tweet on Wednesday night. Aranda has become the first FBS assistant coach to make over $2 million per year.

Aranda is staying at LSU despite reported interest from Texas A&M, which signed Jimbo Fisher to a 10-year, $75 million deal last month. According to The Advocate, Aranda's new salary net him more than 85 FBS head coaches make per season.

LSU ranked 12th in the nation in total defense in 2017 under Aranda, after ranking fifth in 2016. It's also a huge vote of confidence for Aranda, as Orgeron has appeared to be disillusioned with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. LSU is coming off of a disappointing 9-4 season that ended in a Citrus Bowl loss to Notre Dame.

The news is a big win for LSU, which has lost coordinators to Texas A&M in the past. The Aggies poached former defensive coordinator John Chavis from the team in 2014.

Aranda also serves as assistant head coach at LSU. Orgeron enters the second year of a five-year deal after being elevated from his interim role after the 2016 season. Aranda was given a new three-year deal in 2017, which would have made 2019 his final season. This deal will lock Aranda up until the end of the 2021 season.

As of now, LSU has the 13th ranked recruiting class in college football, according to 247Sports, including nine defensive commits. The new contract ensures stability for that class moving forward.