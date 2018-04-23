LSU safety Grant Delpit suffers collarbone injury during spring game, surgery required

The primary goal for every team during spring practice is to avoid injuries, but LSU suffered a big one in its spring game this past Saturday night in Death Valley. Starting safety Grant Delpit broke his collarbone during the scrimmage while trying to break up a pass according to The Advocate, and will be out an estimated 6-8 weeks.

The 6-foot-3, 201-pound native of Houston posted to Twitter on Sunday that he will undergo surgery to repair the injury.

I appreciate all of the support & well wishes! Surgery tomorrow, I’ll be back soon ready to work! — Grant Delpit (@showtime9_) April 22, 2018

As a freshman in 2017, Delpit played in all 13 of LSU's games, starting 10 of those contests. He finished fourth on the team with 60 tackles, picked off one pass, broke up eight passes and tallied 3.5 tackles for loss.

While Delpit shined as a freshman and should be back by the time the season rolls around, there are other players that can fill his void in the Tigers' defensive backfield. Eric Monroe is a versatile defensive back who can slide into the free safety spot with relative ease. Ed Paris is a senior veteran who has been around the program and third-year defensive coordinator Dave Aranda for his first two seasons in Baton Rouge, but missed the 2017 season with a torn ACL. Sophomores JaCoby Stevens and Todd Harris could also fill the role of Delpit if he's unable to go in time.

It's no secret that the Tigers' secondary is thin -- at least by LSU standards. The early departures of Kevin Toliver and Donte Jackson, Patrick Surtain's decision to sign with Alabama instead of LSU, Kristian Fulton's two-year suspension that he's fighting and the loss of Savion Smith to junior college -- and subsequently Alabama) -- has turned "DBU" into "DB-Who?" at this point.

But if there's a position in that secondary that has depth, it's free safety.